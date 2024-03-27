Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 3.2%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $36.06. Approximately 3,678,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,962,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Roblox Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $1,522,892.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,522,892.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 564,707 shares of company stock valued at $24,131,807. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

