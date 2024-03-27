Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Decreased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.28. 141,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,945. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

