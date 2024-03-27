Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) PT Lowered to $9.00

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 445.45% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

