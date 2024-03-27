Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Has $780,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.