Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Invests $437,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 242,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 79,498 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,116,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,121,000 after purchasing an additional 87,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

