Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 400 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $545.05 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $551.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $519.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

