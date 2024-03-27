Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $10.08

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.08, but opened at $10.72. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 4,818,374 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

