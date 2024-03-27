Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $547.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.77. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.83 and a 52 week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.25.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

