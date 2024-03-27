Roth Capital Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Intuitive Machines in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Intuitive Machines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at $1,369,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth $461,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

