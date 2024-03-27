Roth Mkm Increases Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Price Target to $40.00

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 5,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($10.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

