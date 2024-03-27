Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.84

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.84 and last traded at $136.41, with a volume of 357320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $2,837,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after buying an additional 359,770 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

