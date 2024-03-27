Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Trading Up 16.7%

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 277,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 75,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Royal Road Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 26.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$27.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

About Royal Road Minerals

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Piedra Iman property located in Chinandega district of Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in the Santo Domingo porphyry project situated in San Juan Province of Argentina.

