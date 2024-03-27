Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.93

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 51876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at $464,777.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 83,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,120,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

