RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Announces $0.22 Dividend

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

RTL Group Trading Down 6.2 %

RGLXY opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

