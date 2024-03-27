RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Announces $0.22 Dividend

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
RTL Group Trading Down 6.2 %
RGLXY opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.
RTL Group Company Profile
