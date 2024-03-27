RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Down 72.5% in March

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the February 29th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RWEOY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 182,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

