S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of FUN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,437. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

