S.A. Mason LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

S.A. Mason LLC lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of KMX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.82. 346,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,485. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.97. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

