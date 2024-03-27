Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,525. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $395.40 and a one year high of $526.66. The firm has a market cap of $404.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

