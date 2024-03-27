Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

