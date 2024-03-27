Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $37.91 and last traded at $38.11. 781,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,876,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Specifically, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,842,954.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,168,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,780.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,617,895 shares of company stock valued at $54,788,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Samsara Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Samsara by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after acquiring an additional 917,389 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

