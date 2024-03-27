San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 914 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 137.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $4.15 on Wednesday, reaching $491.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,823,197. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.90 and a fifty-two week high of $523.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.33 and a 200-day moving average of $374.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,394,945 shares of company stock worth $648,755,681. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $536.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

