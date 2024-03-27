SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SAP by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $8,491,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.03. 238,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,823. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.95. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $122.74 and a 12-month high of $199.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

