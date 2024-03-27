Sareum (LON:SAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.60

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.60 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14.71 ($0.19), with a volume of 859966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.08 ($0.20).

Sareum Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.74. The firm has a market cap of £10.44 million, a PE ratio of -290.00 and a beta of -0.69.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

