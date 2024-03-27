Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. CDW makes up 2.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,192,000 after purchasing an additional 203,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

CDW Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CDW opened at $254.12 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $257.07. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.17.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

