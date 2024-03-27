Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $313.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $317.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

