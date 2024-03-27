Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 235 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $207.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.