Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,579 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.