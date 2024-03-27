Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

MPC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.24. 187,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $203.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.97.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.