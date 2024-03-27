Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,532.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

