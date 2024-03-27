Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Citigroup stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,157,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

