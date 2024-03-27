Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,080 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

