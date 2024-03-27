Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5,683.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,178,000 after buying an additional 221,125 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $3,718,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $538.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $510.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.88. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $349.66 and a 1 year high of $539.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

