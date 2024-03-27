Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,674,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,622,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,747,000 after purchasing an additional 42,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,068,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,166. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

