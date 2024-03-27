Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.53. 121,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,016. The stock has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.40. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

