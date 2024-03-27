Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

