Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.64.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National
Schneider National Stock Performance
NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Schneider National Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.
