Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,547. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

