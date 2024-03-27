Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Holdings Trimmed by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

