Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Harrington Investments INC’s 7th Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

