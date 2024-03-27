Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

