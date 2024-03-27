Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.6% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 338,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 484,167 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,347. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.