Scotiabank Comments on Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAAC opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $785.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

