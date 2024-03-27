Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 554 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $522.40. 2,160,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,257. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $395.40 and a twelve month high of $526.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $503.52 and its 200-day moving average is $468.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.