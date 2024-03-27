Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 70.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 664,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 274,244 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 510,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.0% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 389,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 150,768 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MIY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. 14,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

