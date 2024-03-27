SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.35

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.35 and last traded at $70.98, with a volume of 26850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.