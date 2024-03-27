ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SFBS opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $297,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

