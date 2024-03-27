SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Short Interest Up 2,869.8% in March

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a growth of 2,869.8% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DYTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 114,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,295. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

