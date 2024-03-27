Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.15

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Shanta Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shanta Gold Price Performance

Shares of LON SHG opened at GBX 14.51 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £152.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,452.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.90 ($0.19).

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in East Africa. It holds a 100% interest in the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company also owns the Singida gold mine located in the Ikungi region of Central Tanzania; and the West Kenya Project in Kenya.

