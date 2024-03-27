Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.15

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Shanta Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shanta Gold Price Performance
Shares of LON SHG opened at GBX 14.51 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £152.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,452.50 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 14.90 ($0.19).
About Shanta Gold
