Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 1889776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30. The stock has a market cap of £16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.15.

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

