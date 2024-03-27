Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Up 6.5%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. 1,036,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,613,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,241,000 after purchasing an additional 225,464 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,148,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,848 shares during the period.



Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

