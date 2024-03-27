Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Research Coverage Started at CL King

Investment analysts at CL King started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.44.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $316.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.87. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $327.73.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,476.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,218,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,313 shares of company stock worth $26,736,379. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,442,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,303,000 after purchasing an additional 92,919 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,763,000 after purchasing an additional 664,648 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,495,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,981,000 after purchasing an additional 97,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

